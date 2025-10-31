Months-long investigation leads to arrest in Monroe child exploitation case

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department arrested and charged a local 44-year-old in connection with a months-long child exploitation investigation.

Police arrested Matthew William Gaylord following a month-long investigation involving the Monroe Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, officials said.

“This case demonstrates the importance of strong partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies in protecting children and holding offenders accountable,” Chief William Bolen said.

The investigation began approximately one month ago after the Monroe Police Department received a CyberTipline report, police said.

Investigators said they conducted extensive digital and field investigations. These efforts culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Manchester Avenue in Monroe.

As a result of the search warrant, Gaylord was charged with 1st Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, multiple counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Secret Peeping, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Following his arrest, Gaylord was transported to the Union County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, investigators said.

