Montravias King drops out of District 3 race, endorses Tiawana Brown

Montravias King King will still show up on the ballot. (WSOC.)
CHARLOTTE — Montravias King has dropped out of the Charlotte City Council District 3 race, citing the lack of endorsement from the Black Political Caucus.

King announced his decision to withdraw from the race on Tuesday morning at a public forum with other candidates.

King expressed his support for Councilwoman Tiawana Brown, whom he is endorsing. King will still show up on the ballot.

Brown was federally indicted last month for COVID fraud.

Joi Mayo and Warren Turner are still in the race for the democratic nomination for the District 3 race.

