Montravias King Launches Bid for District 3 as Councilwoman Faces Indictment

CHARLOTTE — A person has thrown their name in the race against Charlotte City Councilman Tiawana Brown.

Thursday afternoon, Montravias King announced his candidacy for District 3, which covers southwest Charlotte.

King was an educator and legislative assistant to two state lawmakers.

Brown was federally indicted last month for COVID fraud.

