Mooresville home makes a splash at $13.8M

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A home in Mooresville with sweeping Lake Norman views hit the market over the weekend at $13.8 million.

The New England-style home, built in 2018, came on the market Sept. 7. It sits on a peninsula lot on Wellcraft Court that encompasses more than 1,100 feet of waterfront property.

“The lot on Wellcraft is probably the best I’ve seen on Lake Norman, and then the house is just stunning,” said listing broker Lori Ivester Jackson of Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate. “It’s classic. It’s warm and cozy. It’s got 180-degree panoramic views ... everything about the home is really high end.”

The home itself includes more than 8,200 square feet. It has six bedrooms, with six full and two half bathrooms.

The property is one of the most expensive homes for sale on Lake Norman and in the entire Charlotte region.

Read the full story and check out photos on CBJ’s website here.





















