Mooresville man accused of breaking into cars at Mount Mourne Fire Department

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MOUNT MOURNE, N.C. — A Mooresville man is facing felony charges after deputies say they caught him stealing outside a local fire department.

Thirty-three-year-old Nicholas Payret is accused of breaking into cars at the Mount Mourne Fire Department on Thursday morning.

Nicholas Allan Payret (Iredell County Sheriff’s Department)

The Iredell Sheriff’s Office says he stole items and caused damage in and around the firehouse.

Payret is facing a dozen charges, including seven felonies.

