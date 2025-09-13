Mooresville man faces multiple charges after meth, cocaine seized from home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was arrested on Thursday after police seized methamphetamine, cocaine, and cash from his home.

The Mooresville Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home on South Magnolia Street, where detectives found 30.7 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of cocaine, and $12,851 in cash.

Now, 62-year-old James Gabriel Jr. faces multiple charges, including Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver, Felony Possession of Cocaine, and Maintaining a Dwelling for the sale of controlled substances.

Gabriel was charged with maintaining/selling/ delivering/ possessing controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $350,000 following his arrest.

