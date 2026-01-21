Mooresville mayor responds to allegations involving after-hours town hall incident

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The mayor of Mooresville has revealed that he is looking forward to the truth coming out regarding claims that he was pantless in town hall.

Last week, a former IT worker filed a lawsuit claiming he was fired in retaliation for reporting video of the mayor without pants at town hall after hours with a woman.

On Tuesday, Mayor Chris Carney told the Charlotte Observer neither he nor the town has been served with the lawsuit.

He said the truth is much less sensational.

