Mooresville mother arrested in Colorado for child’s fentanyl death

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A woman was arrested in Denver, CO, in connection with the death of her child, who died from fentanyl toxicity in Mooresville last year.

The Mooresville Police Department responded to a medical call on Feb. 13, 2024, where a child under two years old was found deceased due to fentanyl ingestion.

Following an investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 23-year-old Riley Tehy Wormington, the child’s mother, on charges including 2nd-degree murder and felony child abuse.

Riley Tehy Wormington

Police said Wormington had moved out of state shortly after giving birth to a second child while the investigation into her first child’s death was ongoing.

She was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Feb. 18., 2025.

She is facing additional charges related to the birth of the second child, including felony possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

The Mooresville Police Department expressed gratitude to the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in arresting Wormington, who will be transferred back to Iredell County to face charges.

