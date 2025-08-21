Mooresville pet facility fined nearly $2K after dog escape, safety violations

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville pet boarding and grooming facility, where an employee was charged with animal cruelty, now owes the state nearly $2,000 in fines.

Inspectors with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture visited Classy Critters Pet Resort and Spa earlier this month.

The state then fined the owner of the establishment $1,900 after a dog escaped and caused a car crash. Inspectors also issued fines for inadequate enclosures, cleaning issues, and a lack of documentation.

Last month, deputies charged Kirsten Taylor with four counts of animal cruelty. Taylor was accused of abusing dogs on her table after incidents were caught on video.

VIDEO: Pet groomer arrested for alleged dog abuse in Mooresville

Pet groomer arrested for alleged dog abuse in Mooresville

