Pet groomer faces charges for alleged dog abuse in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Warrants have been issued for a pet groomer accused of abusing dogs on her table.

The incidents were captured on video inside Classy Critters in Mooresville.

According to the sheriff’s office, groomer Kirsten Taylor will be charged with four counts of animal cruelty.

While detectives are still interviewing other pet owners, they said more charges against Taylor are pending.

However, she has yet to be taken into custody.

VIDEO: ‘Very upset’: Investigation launched after video surfaces of groomer being aggressive toward dogs

