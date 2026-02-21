Mooresville student-athlete suspended after shoving opponent, injuring hip

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The video above shows a player from the Mooresville High School girl’s basketball team shoving an opposing player to the ground.

Our partners at the Statesville Record and Landmark report the other player from Lake Norman hurt her hip in the fall last Friday.

The school district investigated the incident and suspended the player involved for the final game.

They say she had previously hurt other opposing players.

