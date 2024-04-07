Mooresville, Troutman officers stand on roofs of Lowes stores to raise money for Special Olympics

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Customers at Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Mooresville and Troutman were met with a peculiar sight on Saturday morning: police officers on the roof.

No, these officers weren’t investigating anything or collecting evidence; instead, they were raising funds for the Special Olympics at Lake Norman.

Both the Mooresville and Troutman Police Departments have been competing in an online fundraiser.

“This is just one of the many events throughout the year that the Mooresville PD does to build partnerships with our community,” Dave Harding from the Mooresville Police Department told Channel 9.

All of the money raised at the event pays for athletes’ transportation, food, lodging, and uniforms during a state competition in Raleigh this summer.

