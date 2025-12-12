More charges possible for Sycamore Brewing co-owner accused of raping 13-year-old

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Sycamore Brewing’s co-owner Justin Brigham remains jailed on a $10 million bond as investigators in Stanly County warned on Friday that more charges could be coming in a child rape case that has sparked statewide backlash and led grocery stores to pull the brewery’s products.

Stanly County sheriff’s investigators seized his electronic devices to see if he has talked to or visited anyone else. The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office calls this case extremely troubling and is warning parents to monitor their kids’ social media.

Sycamore Brewing’s soon-to-be former co-owner Brigham remains behind bars on a $10 million bond.

Justin Tawse Brigham

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office says two weeks ago he started chatting with a 13-year-old girl he met on a common social media app.

Brigham is accused of raping that 13-year-old girl inside her Stanfield home.

“It is a horrific crime,” Sheriff Jeff Crisco said.

Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco

The 911 call said parents found Brigham inside their daughter’s room. After that, deputies found him naked and in a nearby car when they arrested him.

“He could go to prison for a very long time,” Crisco said.

Sycamore is Charlotte’s largest brewery and one of the city’s most popular nightlife spots.

The backlash to the arrest has been swift. Several bars and grocery stores across the state have pulled the product from the shelves.

Crisco says there is no indication Sycamore or Brigham’s wife knew about any of it.

However, they are investigating to see if there are more victims and encouraging parents to keep an eye on their kids’ social media.

“This should be a huge eye-opening experience,” said Crisco. “Parents need to pay attention to their kids.”

“Really, just a common-sense open line of communication, we always encourage that with parents and kids,” said Sgt. Karcin Vick-Dunn, Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says Brigham knew she was 13 and that she looks 13.

They are asking people to give the girl and her family privacy.

