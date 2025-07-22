More people taking on ‘side hustles’ to cover purchases, boost savings, survey shows

CHARLOTTE — According to a Bankrate survey, more than a quarter of adults in the United States have a side hustle, an extra job on top of their regular job, and the younger you are, the more likely you are to have one.

The survey found 34% of Gen Z have side hustles, 31% of millennials, 23% of Gen X, and 22% of Boomers.

Many people say they take on a second job to cover discretionary purchases — not everyday living expenses.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson talked to two women about their side gigs, including one who says hers now pays her mortgage.

Tricia Wentworth said it was her love of sparkles that inspired her to start a business. It’s called Bling’s Creative Things.

“I enjoy making things sparkly and putting smiles on people’s faces, but I also wanted to make a little extra money with the way things are,” she said.

Wentworth is a stay-at-home mom, and she babysits full time. She says selling bedazzled phone cases, sunglasses, and decor on TikTok brings in extra cash.

“It depends on the month, but it can be anywhere from $100 to my biggest month was $600,” Wentworth said.

Kelly Headd says she brings in more than $1,000 a month pet sitting and walking dogs, and she can do it when she’s not working her full-time corporate job.

“Now it can actually pay our mortgage,” she said.

Headd got started through an app called “Meowtel” then expanded her clientele through referrals.

If you want to pick up a side hustle, she recommends starting with a platform that already has a client base.

“I would tell them, really do your research,” Headd said. “Look at the different apps, look at your local moms of Facebook groups.”

Wentworth suggests finding your passion, then make it a career.

“If somebody really wants to find something they like and make money out of it, you gotta go out there,” she said. “They gotta try different things.”

Bankrate says one reason side hustles are so popular with Gen Z is because many haven’t built up emergency savings, so a second job helps boots savings or cover the bills in an emergency.

