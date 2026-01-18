More than 100 organizations gather in Uptown for MLK Holiday Parade

CHARLOTTE — More than 100 community organizations marched along Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte Saturday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

Drill teams, marching bands, volunteers and more went from Eighth Street to Brooklyn Village Avenue, honoring the civil rights icon.

“I’m happy to patriciate. It’s a cold day, but we’re happy to be out here and we want to participate with other D9 organizations and charities and nonprofits,” said Joel Dancy, an attendee.

“I think it’s very important that people who look like me support the people who don’t look like me in a time where everything’s just a little bit uncertain,” another attendee, Melanie Tapp said. “So I want to show up for them to make sure they know that I support them.”

Covenant Presbyterian Church is hosting a Q&A Sunday as part of a national observance of Martin Luther King Day. The church is also hosting a Keep Charlotte Beautiful day of service, where volunteers will clean up the city’s six corridors of opportunity.

