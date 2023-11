CHARLOTTE — Power has been restored in southeast Charlotte following a brief outage Wednesday morning, according to Duke Energy.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Monroe Road near Wendover Road.

Duke Energy said 1,479 customers are without power; however, it is unclear what caused the outage.

Just before 8:30 a.m., officials announced that power had been reported in the area.

