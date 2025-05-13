More than 1M students to benefit from return of Sun Bucks summer meal program

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Sun Bucks meal program is back for a second year and more than one million students are expected to benefit from it.

The program, which is like EBT, launched last year.

Parents are given a debit-like card with $120 per child to ensure they get healthy meals while away from school on summer break.

Any family who is interested can find the information here on how to sign up.

VIDEO: New federal program helps feed children in NC during summer months

