More than 250K people expected for Charlotte Pride Parade this weekend

CHARLOTTE — Over a quarter million people are expected to be in Uptown this weekend for Charlotte’s Pride Parade. Organizers say safety is a top priority.

Lieutenant Kevin Triola with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said around 400 officers will be working this weekend to keep the parade and festival secure.

He said while the hours will be long, it will be well worth it in the end.

“Running a successful event and at the end of it knowing it was a safe environment for everybody to enjoy,” Triola said.

Triola advises attendees to not leave any valuables in their car, to stay together, and to say something if they see something.

Festival organizers say they will have hundreds of volunteers working this weekend to make the experience enjoyable.

Pride says they have an economic impact of $15 million and already have 6,000 hotel nights booked for just this weekend. But beyond the money, organizers and police agree safety is paramount, and officers will be standing by to offer support.

