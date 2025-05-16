More than $95K in scholarships awarded to local students by Crown Jewels Links chapter

CHARLOTTE — More than 20 local students cashed in on money for college thanks to an organization of women dedicated to community service.

The Crown Jewels Chapter of the Links awarded more than $95,000 to area high school seniors.

Scholarship recipients completed applications and interviews to compete for the funds to continue their education.

Jade Smith plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill and received $20,000.

“I’m really passionate about community service, leadership,” Smith said. “I’m so excited to be honored here by the Links. It’s an incredible honor and opportunity and I’m so grateful for this experience.”

The students were recognized at the 10th Annual Crowning Achievements Program, along with some important community partners.

The Crown Jewels Links is a group of ladies committed to friendship and service.

