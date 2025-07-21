Morganton families rejoice as Catawba Meadows Park partially opens

Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton has reopened after nearly 10 months following extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Helene last September.

The park, located on Sanford Drive off North Green Street, suffered $21 million in damage when the Catawba River flooded, submerging much of the area.

Families expressed gratitude for the progress made by the city, noting the reopening of Catawba Meadows Park after nearly 10 months of repairs following flooding from Hurricane Helene.

The reopening includes the Beanstalk playground, a long stretch of the greenway, disc golf, volleyball, and picnic areas. These facilities were closed due to the flooding.

While many areas have reopened, some sections of the greenway, including a boardwalk, remain off limits and will need to be replaced. Additionally, the baseball fields are still closed.

Families eagerly returned to Catawba Meadows Park as soon as the gates opened.

The reopening of Catawba Meadows Park marks a significant step in Morganton’s recovery from Hurricane Helene’s devastation, though some areas remain under repair.

VIDEO: Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens

Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens

©2025 Cox Media Group