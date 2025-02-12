Morganton police find 2 hurt after standoff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Morganton were on alert Wednesday as police responded to a disturbance inside a house, Burke County officials said.

An alert was sent out on Burke County’s Smart911 app Wednesday morning that encouraged anyone near Causby Road and Fernwood Drive to stay inside and keep their doors locked.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that someone called police saying their father had been stabbed and he had shot at a woman. When authorities arrived, they heard gunfire, and a standoff started.

Police sent a drone and robot inside the house and found a man inside. Officers went in and found he had been stabbed, but it’s not clear how he was stabbed.

Officers found a woman inside a different home, and she was reported to be hurt.

Both of them were taken to the hospital, Faherty learned.

A soft lockdown was briefly put in place at two nearby elementary schools.

The Morganton Police Department hasn’t released any more information yet.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Speed a factor in deadly Burke County crash, troopers say

Speed a factor in deadly Burke County crash, troopers say

©2025 Cox Media Group