Woman accused of hospital abandonment says she feared for family’s safety

CHARLOTTE — Kimberly Stroud is scheduled to appear in court next week on charges of child neglect after allegedly abandoning her 14-year-old stepson at a hospital.

Stroud and her boyfriend, Rick Howell, claim they were left with no options due to their stepson’s severe mental health issues, including antisocial personality disorder and possible bipolar disorder, as well as diabetes.

In an interview with Channel 9’s Glenn Counts, Stroud said that she has cared for her stepson since he was 3 years old.

Three weeks ago, Kimberly Stroud was arrested after being accused of abandoning her stepson at Novant Health in Elizabeth.

The couple explained that their stepson has a history of violent behavior, which they attribute to his mental health conditions.

Stroud and Howell shared images of damage they say their stepson caused to their home in June, which led to his arrest and subsequent hospitalization.

Stroud stated she declined to pick up the teen from the hospital, believing he would be involuntarily committed for his mental health issues.

“I said you’re kidding me, cause he left here in handcuffs,” Stroud recalled, expressing surprise at his discharge.

Rick Howell expressed concerns for their safety, saying, “I lock my bedroom door at night.”

The couple emphasized their love for their son but expressed doubt about the safety of his return home.

