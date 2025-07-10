Mother’s arrest highlights growing crisis of child abandonment at NC hospitals

CHARLOTTE — Kimberly McMillian Stroud, a 55-year-old mother, was arrested last month on child neglect charges after refusing to pick up her 14-year-old son from Novant Health in Charlotte following his discharge.

The incident highlights a broader issue of parents abandoning their children at hospitals across North Carolina, where hospitals are often seen as safe places with food and security, complicating legal actions for abandonment.

“We have youth who are staying in emergency departments who don’t need emergency level care all across the state,” said Nicholle Karim from the North Carolina Healthcare Association.

According to court documents, Stroud did not respond to multiple calls from hospital staff and police, stating that she would not pick up her child.

The Relatives, an agency that works to place homeless children, reported receiving between 20 and 30 calls last year regarding parents refusing to pick up their children after hospital discharge.

“What we’re seeing happen in hospitals right now is a direct result of other parts of our system that are not working,” Karim added.

Stroud’s case underscores the challenges faced by healthcare providers and social services in addressing child abandonment, with her court appearance scheduled for next week.

VIDEO: Parents dropping off children at hospitals, never return

Report: Parents dropping off children at hospitals, never return

©2025 Cox Media Group