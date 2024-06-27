Mother arrested after 8-year-old dies from being left in hot car while she was at work

CHARLOTTE — A mother in Charlotte is facing felony charges after her 8-year-old daughter died Wednesday from being left in a hot car.

According to court records obtained by Channel 9 on Thursday, Ashlee Rochelle Stallings is in custody for charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse causing serious injury.

Court records say Stallings allegedly left the 8-year-old girl in a car “with outside temperatures reaching 94 degrees Fahrenheit.”

According to a police report, first responders were called to Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive to help the girl, who was in critical condition around 6:30 p.m. She later died at the hospital.

A source tells Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that Stallings left the girl in her car while she went to her job.

Ashlee Stallings

According to jail records, Stallings is being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

This is a developing story, and Channel 9 is working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

