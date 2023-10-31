Local

Mom, boyfriend charged after disabled 4-year-old found dead in dresser drawer

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police said a woman and her boyfriend were arrested and accused of killing the woman’s disabled daughter and hiding her body inside a dresser drawer.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Jackleen Mullen, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Audrevious Williams, have been charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect.

Rock Hill police responded to the couple’s home on Gentle Breeze Lane Tuesday night regarding a possible child fatality. Police said the couple told authorities the child was in North Carolina with family but police later found 4-year-old India Martin’s remains inside a dresser drawer.

Police said India was a special-needs and disabled child. Details surrounding her death weren’t immediately released.

Mullen and Williams made their first court appearances Wednesday.

No other information has been released.

Channel 9 reported in 2016 that Mullen was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after giving birth to a premature baby that tested positive for cocaine -- the same child who was found dead on Tuesday.

The baby was born at 26 weeks gestation and was flown to a Columbia hospital to be cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Mullen was sentenced to two years probation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for more information.

