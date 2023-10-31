Mom, boyfriend charged after disabled 4-year-old found dead in dresser drawer

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police said a woman and her boyfriend were arrested and accused of killing the woman’s disabled daughter and hiding her body inside a dresser drawer.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Jackleen Mullen, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Audrevious Williams, have been charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect.

A man and woman have been charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of a 4-year-old child in Rock Hill. Details from RHPD coming shortly. This is the mother and mother's boyfriend who have been charged. — Greg Suskin (@PIOYorkCountySC) May 27, 2020

Rock Hill police responded to the couple’s home on Gentle Breeze Lane Tuesday night regarding a possible child fatality. Police said the couple told authorities the child was in North Carolina with family but police later found 4-year-old India Martin’s remains inside a dresser drawer.

Police said India was a special-needs and disabled child. Details surrounding her death weren’t immediately released.

Mullen and Williams made their first court appearances Wednesday.

No other information has been released.

Channel 9 reported in 2016 that Mullen was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after giving birth to a premature baby that tested positive for cocaine -- the same child who was found dead on Tuesday.

Update. I knew Jackleen Mullen’s name was familiar. Four years ago almost to the day I reported that she was charged with neglect after her newborn tested positive for cocaine. She received 2 years probation. Now she’s charged with killing the same child pic.twitter.com/51lWD7KKyD — Greg Suskin (@PIOYorkCountySC) May 27, 2020

The baby was born at 26 weeks gestation and was flown to a Columbia hospital to be cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Mullen was sentenced to two years probation.

