Mother charged with misdemeanor child abuse after incident at Rowan County jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an alleged assault on June 29, 2026, involving a 2-year-old child.

The incident occurred at the Rowan County Detention Center Annex and led to the arrest of 29-year-old Katelyn Gail Russell, who now faces one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

The investigation was initiated after the incident was discovered during a routine review of detention center records.

The alleged assault took place on June 28, 2026, at the Rowan County Detention Center Annex, located at 400 Grace Church Road.

Surveillance video captured Russell in the public lobby during a video visitation with an inmate, accompanied by her son, with no other members of the public present.

The surveillance video shows Russell becoming upset with the child before striking him in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the floor. Russell then picked up the child and left the lobby, moving out of the camera’s view.

Detectives later conducted a welfare check on the child and determined he had not sustained any visible injuries.

Based on the surveillance footage and additional evidence gathered during the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant charging Russell.

The Rowan County Department of Social Services was notified as part of the investigation.

Russell was arrested on July 1 and was issued a $3,000 secured bond, but has since been released.

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