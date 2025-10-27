Mother-daughter duo find two-year-old who crawled from parent’s house

CHARLOTTE — A two-year-old crawled about a fourth of a block from his father’s home to an apartment where he was found on Julia Avenue.

It was 3:45 a.m. and only about 45 degrees.

“He was cold, he was coughing very, very bad,” said one of the women who found the child. “Sounded like he had a lot of mucus in his chest.”

A woman and her daughter came to the baby’s aid. They said the child was naked, without shoes and only wearing a soiled diaper that may not have been changed for days. They talked to Channel 9’s Glenn Counts, but did not want their identities reveled.

“He was just screaming, crying. He was cold,” the daughter said.

It was those cries that got the attention of this family.

“I was actually getting ready to go to work,” the mother said. “I heard the baby and I wasn’t sure if that is what I was hearing.”

The family called the police and officers canvased the complex and came upon a door that was wide open. There they located a 19-year-old Drevon Jackson. Court documents say he told officers he put his son to bed and went to sleep, unaware that the door was unlocked.

Police arrested Jackson on misdemeanor and child abuse charges.

The good Samaritans are glad they were able to help.

“It’s a blessing that the baby is still here and that we found him, you know?” said the daughter. “’Cause there is no telling what could have happened to the baby. It’s dangerous out here, police always out here. You never know, anything could have happened.”

According to court records, Jackson had just gotten out of prison and the mother left her son with him so they could bond.

He is already out of jail on this charge.

