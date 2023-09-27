False reports of shooting at SC school cause confusion; 1 adult arrested

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — A fight led to false rumors about a shooting at a Chester County high school Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to Great Falls High School around 12:30 p.m. because of a fight between two students. They said a student resource officer was able to quickly take control.

However, within minutes of the fight, the school was put on lockdown because an unauthorized person was reported to be on property.

Deputies said the SRO put that person, an adult, in handcuffs just seconds later. They’re being detained while the sheriff’s office continues their investigation.

One of the students involved in the initial fight was detained afterward. Police officers and deputies later arrived and began clearing the building.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that there was no shooting and no weapon had been found on school property.

Because of the lockdown, students were in their classrooms, but some fled campus, deputies said. Deputies are making arrangements for those students to return to the school bus loop at the Great Falls High School and be accounted for.

Students were scheduled for dismissal at 3:30 p.m., the usual time.

