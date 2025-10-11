Mother of Hornets’ star, cancer survivor walks to raise money for research

CHARLOTTE — A sea of pink flooded the streets near South Park Saturday morning as both survivors and supporters helped raise money for breast cancer research.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation hosted its Charlotte walk near Symphony Park Saturday. It drew a massive crowd of several hundreds.

Among them was cancer survivor Yolanda Miller. Her son is Hornets’ star Brandon Miller. She said early detection helped save her life. Through their family’s Team Miller Foundation, she’s working to do the same for more people.

“Right now our mission is to make sure that everybody understands the importance of self-examinations, annual mammograms, and making sure that you pay attention to your body,” Yolanda Miller said. “Not just breast cancer, but any type of illness.”

The Susan G. Komen Foundation set a fundraising goal of $450,000 in Charlotte. That’s to help continue its life-saving work across the country.

