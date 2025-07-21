Mother opens up about son killed in festival shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A local mother spoke with Channel 9’s Tina Terry three days after her 17-year-old son was gunned down at the Pageland Watermelon Festival.

“He was a great kid. He worked hard, 100% in everything he did,” said Sharonda Davis, the mother of Sean Davis. “He’s special.”

Sean Davis was a rising senior at Central High School. He wore the number five on the school’s football team.

“We think he loved us,” said Sharonda Davis. “But we definitely know he loved football.”

His mother said he excelled as an athlete, but also at life. Anywhere he was, he was professional and respectful, Sharonda Davis said.

Dozens were shocked and hurt when they heard a well-liked and respectful teen was shot down on Friday night at the Pageland Watermelon Festival.

Sharonda Davis said she spoke with her son 30 minutes before the event started.

Officers charged Jeremiah Jefferies, 17, with murder. A warrant from state law enforcement said he shot and killed Sean Davis with a “.22 caliber handgun after a verbal altercation.”

“I don’t know how it transpired, how it came up, what was said and needed to be ending in gunshots,” said Sharonda Davis.

Sharonda Davis said she holds no malice towards Jefferies and that she is going to be alright. She said all she can do is forgive him.

Even with forgiveness, she wants other young people to learn from this incident.

“Stop the violence. Like nothing is worth a person’s life,” Sharonda Davis said. “An argument or whatever it may be, it is not worth taking a person’s life.”

The town, including members of the football team, gathered yesterday to remember Davis, painting his number on mural.

Jefferies will be charged as an adult.

VIDEO: Pageland Watermelon Festival canceled following shooting, teen’s death

Pageland Watermelon Festival canceled following shooting, teen’s death

©2025 Cox Media Group