Mother says she reported abuse years before homicide of nonverbal woman in Dallas home

DALLAS, N.C. — A mother claims her daughter was abused at a Dallas home years before police began investigating the homicide of Alliyah Fortner, a nonverbal autistic woman found dead there.

Police discovered Alliyah Fortner’s body on Sunday at a home on Greenbrook Trail in Dallas, labeling it a homicide investigation.

Fortner, 23, was nonverbal and autistic, and her former guardian described her as aggressive and in need of patience.

Alonda Nedab, whose daughter previously lived at the facility, expressed no surprise at Fortner’s death and is glad police are investigating.

“I will continue to go to every court date,” Nedab said. “I will continue to fight and I will continue to advocate for these people because they have no voice.”

The facility where Fortner was found housed individuals with developmental issues, many of whom were nonverbal.

Nedab reported abuse at the home two years ago after her daughter, who stayed there, constantly had bruises.

She removed her daughter from the facility and filed a complaint with the police.

Nedab noted that police worked hard to make an arrest in her daughter’s case, but charges were not brought. She hopes for a resolution in Fortner’s case.

The investigation into Alliyah Fortner’s death continues as authorities seek answers in what has been labeled a homicide case.

Nedab remains committed to advocating for justice in the case.

