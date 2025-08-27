Mother and son arrested in connection with Chester County shooting

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and son in connection with a shooting in Chester County on Monday, according to a release.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the Ramsey Grove Apartments on Flint Street.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found one victim who was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.

Jomarrion Tymire Pollock, 19, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His mother, Ericka Pollock Thomas, 34, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and intimidation of court officials, jurors, or witnesses.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Chester County Detention Center.

