Mother wants answers after son shot, killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman wants answers after her son was shot and killed on Jan. 8 in north Charlotte.

Police found Daniel Thomas who had been shot in the middle of the road on North Tryon Street at 27th Street in front of the 2400 Arcade Room.

“That was my best friend,” said Rosie Lee Sanders. “He was my support. He was my protector.”

Sanders said she was a single mother. The two were close and she watched him raise seven children.

A driver stopped officers in the roadway at about 2 a.m. that morning and told them a man was lying in the middle of the street, according to a police report.

Thomas was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Sanders said she saw her son’s car in a report about a homicide and drove to the scene that day to see if it was Thomas.

She said she found his car with the key in the ignition and his phone inside.

“There was no blood, or any evidence of anything happened,” Sanders said.

Sanders said she still hasn’t identified her son’s body and has received little information about what happened. Thomas was on parole but working to turn his life around, she said.

“Somebody will pay for the consequences that took away his opportunity to change,” she said.

Sanders wants answers and more public attention.

“I just want the person who took my son’s life brought to justice that will be the only peace and redemption I can feel and that comes in the form of answers … answers,” she said.

