Mother of Wendy’s victim won’t be able to attend his funeral

CHARLOTTE — Friends and family held a vigil to honor 19-year-old Jkarri Anderson on Saturday, one week after police said his co-worker shot and killed him during their shift.

Channel 9 reporter Glenn Counts heard from the family of the victim as they held the vigil and called for justice.

“Some of them were able to see Jkarri and because of the peaceful look on that young man’s face it truly helped these young people to know he’s ok,” family spokesperson, Ellen Clay said.

Police said last week the teen was shot and killed at the Wendy’s on W.T. Harris BLVD in an act of workplace violence.

His family and friends consider him a hero because he tried to intervene when a co-worker allegedly started waving a gun.

Jkarri will be laid to rest next Saturday and the family is trying to get permission for his mother to attend.

Latisha Anderson, 36, is at the Women’s Federal Prison in Aliceville, Ala. Back in 2020, she picked up a shipment of what she thought was ecstasy in Atlanta, Ga. for her boyfriend.

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

“In my opinion in her family’s opinion it doesn’t change the person she really is at heart so hopefully they will take that into consideration, her past and her behavior since she’s been incarcerated,” Clay said.

Prior to this scrape with the law, Anderson had never been arrested and was very close to her son.

The family has started a letter-writing campaign requesting the warden of FCI Aliceville grant Anderson a furlough.

“She is not here, she is not here to help them to bury her son, but prayerfully she will be here to see him for the last time this week,” Clay said.

