Motorcyclist killed in York County crash, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in York County early Sunday morning.
Officials responded to the scene on Porter Road around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.
The crash involved one vehicle, a 2012 Harley-Davidson, officials said. One person was killed in the crash.
Investigators said the motorcycle driver crossed the center, traveled off the side of the road, and struck a tree.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
