Mountain area schools adjust schedules due to snow, icy conditions

NORTH CAROLINA — Multiple mountain area school districts adjusted their schedules Friday due to wintry weather moving through the region.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Ashe County: Schools in Ashe County will be on a two-hour delay Friday.

Avery County: Schools in Avery County will be closed on Friday.

Watauga County: Schools in Watauga County will operate on a remote learning schedule Friday.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday said snow was wrapping up just after 5:30 a.m. Friday for the high country, with a light coating in the lower elevations. Higher elevations saw a bit more.

Keith warned to watch for black ice and slick travel in the mountains, with wind chills expected to be in the lower teens

