Mountain snow forces closures for western NC schools

CHARLOTTE — Due to accumulating snowfall in North Carolina’s mountain counties, some school districts have adjusted their schedules to help keep students and staff safe Monday morning.

Watauga County Schools will operate on an remote learning day. Teachers and other staff may choose to work remotely. According to the district, all K-8 students will begin instruction at 10 a.m., while high schoolers will start at 10:30 a.m.

The Snow Day Program at Hardin Park School will open at 9 a.m.

Ashe County Public Schools are closed Monday due to snow-covered and icy roads.

Avery County Schools are also operating on a remote learning day.

