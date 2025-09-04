Mountain State Fair returns with rides, music, and agriculture exhibits

FLETCHER, N.C. — The NC Mountain State Fair returns to the WNC Agricultural Center from September 5 to September 14.

Food vendors are already setting up for the 31st Mountain State Fair, which begins on Friday, September 5.

As the week progresses, rides and other attractions will be installed at the venue, according to WLSO.

In addition to rides and food, the fair will feature a mountain music festival, agriculture exhibits, and various crafts.

Tickets for the fair start at $5 for seniors and children, while adult single-day tickets are priced at $9. Entrance and ride tickets can be purchased through the fair’s website.

