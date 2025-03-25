Movie production coming to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Another movie production is coming to our area, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Charlotte will be the backdrop for the feature film A Bridge Between.

Entertainment publication Deadline reports filming will begin next month in the Queen City.

Casting is also underway.

A Bridge Between is a sports drama based on the life of Anthony Hodges.

Hodges is a young basketball player who struggled with recovering on and off the court after a car crash.

