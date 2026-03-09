Multi-agency investigation underway at Silfab Solar following chemical incidents

FORT MILL, S.C. — Local, state and federal regulators were on the ground at Silfab Solar Monday investigating two chemical leaks that impacted the facility last week.

The most recent incident, which Silfab called a “chemical drip” involving hydrofluoric acid, led state leaders to shut down the Fort Mill plant Thursday. It also left neighbors on edge and led the nearby Flint Hill Elementary School to cancel classes.

The state has made it clear that Silfab will not be allowed to restart operations until regulators with South Carolina’s Department of Environmental Services, the Environmental Protection Agency and York County emergency workers have finished their investigation.

On Friday, Silfab said the EPA would be auditing its risk management plan, a safety document that explains how a facility prevents and responds to emergencies involving hazardous chemicals. The company also sent a statement saying it hopes to restart assembly activities Monday at 7 p.m. following the regulators’ review.

Channel 9 is asking the EPA and state officials if Silfab could indeed restart production by the end of the day.

