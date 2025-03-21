Multi-car crash shuts down part of I-85 near Gastonia

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — Southbound Interstate 85 was brought to a halt Friday morning after a crash involving several cars, Channel 9 confirmed.

0 of 10 Backup on I-85 due to crash near Gastonia Crash on I-85 near Gastonia, March 21, 2025 I-85 shut down near McAdenville on March 21, 2025 Crash on I-85 near Gastonia, March 21, 2025 I-85 shut down near McAdenville on March 21, 2025 Crash on I-85 near Gastonia, March 21, 2025 Crash on I-85 near Gastonia, March 21, 2025 Crash on I-85 near Gastonia, March 21, 2025 Crash on I-85 near Gastonia, March 21, 2025

The crash happened near exit 23, according to Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor. It happened around 9 a.m.

Traffic monitors say the backups could last until Friday afternoon.

We’re working on getting more details on what led to the crash, and if anyone was hurt.

Keep an eye on updated traffic conditions at this link.

(VIDEO: NCDOT announces reopening of interstate closed by Hurricane Helene)

NCDOT announces reopening of interstate closed by Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group