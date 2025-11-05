Multi-county police chase ends in north Charlotte; suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE — A multi-county police chase ended dramatically in north Charlotte on Tuesday, with the suspect now in custody after abandoning a stolen vehicle.

Cabarrus County officials initiated the pursuit of a stolen car, which led them into Mecklenburg County, ultimately concluding at the intersection of North Graham Street and Dalton Avenue.

Video footage from our tower cam captured the scene, showing a significant police presence surrounding the white vehicle at the intersection.

Officials reported that the driver jumped out of the car and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.

