CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on Friday during a multiagency narcotics operation in the city of Chester. Law enforcement officers executed search warrants at residences in the area of Sterling and Starnes streets following an investigation into illegal drug distribution.

Deputies arrested Anthony Waters and James Strong, who were both identified as suspects of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The operation was conducted by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Multiagency drug bust in Chester County yields significant narcotics haul From left: James Strong, Anthony and Ruby Waters (CCSO)

Law enforcement officers seized several types of narcotics during the residential searches. The evidence included approximately 38 grams of a substance believed to be MDMA, 13.2 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine and four and a half pounds of marijuana.

Waters faces the most extensive list of charges from the investigation.

He is charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine (second offense), two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine (second offense) and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I and II controlled substance (second offense). Additionally, Waters is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Waters also faces multiple firearms-related charges. These include possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony and the sale or delivery of a pistol to an unlawful person.

He is also charged with possession of a stolen pistol.

Strong was also arrested at the scene during the execution of the search warrants. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

A third suspect, Ruby Strong, was arrested at the scene on an unrelated matter. She was taken into custody for an outstanding Family Court bench warrant. All three individuals were transported to the Chester County Detention Center.

The investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics is ongoing. All individuals arrested during the operation are currently being held at the Chester County Detention Center.

VIDEO: Chester County sees significant drop in crime, sheriff credits ‘proactive policing’

Chester County sees significant drop in crime, sheriff credits ‘proactive policing’

©2026 Cox Media Group