Multicultural arts experience held in downtown Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston Multicultural Arts Xperience, also known as Gaston MAX, was hosted in its downtown area Saturday afternoon.

The event was held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion.

The festival showcased local art, music, literature, and the opportunity for attendees to experience international cultures. It was a family-friendly event that was free to the public.

“This year’s event is so much bigger,” said Dandria Bradley, Gaston County’s Deputy Communications Director and co-chair of the Gaston MAX Planning Committee. “We have a great lineup of performers, which includes Gastonia’s own Stardusters Big Band, and Furia Tropikal is coming back.”

Other performers included Nashville recording artist Stacy Antonel and Greensboro-based singer Colin Cutler. Both artists had been featured in a special Gaston MAX preview episode of Gaston County Government’s music series, Savvy Sounds.

As in previous years, the festival featured food trucks, a beer garden, a vendor marketplace, crafts, and children’s activities.

“We have more than 70 vendors and organizations this year, including the food trucks and beer garden,” said Christine Ingle, event planner and resource manager for the city of Gastonia. “We completely filled all of our vendor slots.”

