Multiple departments respond to Catawba Co. house fire; cause still unknown

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters in Catawba County are working to figure out the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Deerfield community.

Officials say the fire broke out around 3 a.m., and every fire department in the county was asked to send trucks.

At the scene, responding firefighters say the flames had broken through the roof.

The three people inside the home made it out safely.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage it caused are still unknown.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

