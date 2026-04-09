Multiple felony charges for suspects in Cornelius gun store burglary

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Officers with the Cornelius Police Department arrested and charged four men in connection with burglary at a federally licensed firearm dealer.

It happened in the early morning hours of March 31 at Harrison Precision on Old Statesville Road.

The suspects are accused of breaking into the gun store and stealing four shotguns.

Jeremiah Ciego, 18, Joseph Zych, 20, Isiah Timberlake, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested. They now face multiple felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and conspiracy. Police say they also face charges for related crimes in other jurisdictions.

Additionally, police say the 17-year-old was charged with possession of firearm by felon due to a previous felony conviction.

Investigators were able to recover all four stolen guns.

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