Police search for suspects in Cornelius gun store burglary

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius police are investigating a Tuesday morning burglary at a federally licensed gun store where four men stole four shotguns.

Officers said they responded to an alarm at Harrison Precision on Old Statesville Road just after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the four suspects had used force to enter the building.

Investigators believe the group remained inside for only 30 seconds before fleeing. The suspects may have been startled by a motion-activated light inside the building.

Preliminary investigation findings show that two of the suspects wore gloves while handling the firearms. The other two men appeared to avoid touching items inside the store.

Police say the suspects appeared to be driving a silver 2011–2014 Hyundai Sonata with an unknown license plate. That vehicle was seen traveling northbound on Old Statesville Road from Huntersville. It passed the dealership and made a U-turn at the intersection of Old Statesville Road and Bailey Road.

Police believe the suspects initially entered the front parking lot before moving to the rear of the building. They are thought to have exited the car nearby and approached the business on foot. Following the burglary, the Hyundai was seen leaving the area by turning left onto Bailey Road and traveling past Bailey Road Park.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police.

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