Multiple fire departments tackle barn blaze in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters battled dry windy conditions Friday across the mountains and Foothills including a fire in Catawba County.

Several departments worked to bring a barn fire under control north of Conover.

Neighbors say a man and woman lived in the barn, and they spotted them outside the structure after the fire started.

Wind gusts exceeded 20 mph after the fire broke out along Highway 16 north of Conover.

Six fire departments responded to the fire, including one department out of Alexander County.

The chief in Catawba County says they were trying to protect other nearby structures and dealt with a spot fires in the woods, which spread from the barn.

Neighbors were stunned by how quickly the flames spread and were thankful for all the firefighters responded.

“It looked like the fire started inside, because all of it was on the inside before it started reaching the outside,” said neighbor Amanda Shook. “Just clouds of smoke going back here. Very, very scary.”

We don’t have a cause yet or an update on injuries.

