Multiple overturned cars disrupt morning traffic

CHARLOTTE — Two separate crashes involving overturned vehicles caused big problems for drivers Monday morning.

The first one happened around 6 a.m., closing Central Avenue near The Plaza for about 30 minutes.

A utility pole was also damaged in the crash.

Soon after, around 6:45 a.m., Channel 9 found another car on its side blocking Old Plank Road at Caldwell Williams Road.

The tow truck driver could be seen flipping the car and removing the wreckage from the roadway.

Channel 9 is asking if anyone was hurt in either of these incidents. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

