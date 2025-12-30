Murder suspect released from SC jail, re-arrested in NC

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A murder suspect in back in custody after he was released from a South Carolina jail before he could be extradited back to North Carolina, according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

Devon Ramsey is one of four suspect charged in a October homicide of David Colston in Anson County. Ramsey was originally caught in Pageland, South Carolina, on Dec. 2. He was being held at the Chesterfield County jail. Wadesboro Police believed they 30 days to extradite him back to Anson County.

Wadesboro Police said they were notified of Ramey’s release via a voicemail left on their office line the evening of Christmas Eve. The voicemail left by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office wasn’t heard until the weekend. The voicemail said Rasmey had been in jail for 22 days and that he was going to be released.

In a statement to Channel 9’s Gina Esposito, Wadesboro Police Chief Michael Childers wrote, “The Wadesboro Police Department was not notified that the suspect had or had not signed a waiver to be extradited back to North Carolina … Once we became aware that the suspect was no longer in custody, the Wadesboro Police Department immediately re-entered the individual into (National Crime Information Center).”

Monroe Police Department re-arrested Ramsey at a home on Kerr Street in Monroe on Sunday. He’s now being held at the Union County Detention Center. He’s charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, felony conspiracy, and an unrelated failure to appear charge stemming from a breaking and entering case.

Channel 9 asked Chesterfield County’s Sherriff’s Office why Ramsey was released, but we have not heard back.

